Denmark: 12 injured, 4 critically, in head-on collision between trains near Copenhagen

Copenhagen (Denmark):

Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, leaving four people critically injured in what police described as a major incident. The crash took place around 6.30 am near Hillerød, about 40 km north of Copenhagen, with 12 others reported to have sustained minor injuries, according to the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.

Authorities said all passengers have been evacuated from the trains. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision, with images from the site showing the front sections of both trains severely damaged, though they remained upright on the tracks.

Gribskov mayor Trine Egetved said some of the injured were airlifted to hospitals. She noted that the line is widely used by local residents, workers and schoolchildren.