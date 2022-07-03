Monday, July 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Denmark: Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen

Denmark: Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall.

Reported By : AP Edited By : Sri Lasya | Copenhagen (Denmark)
Updated on: July 03, 2022 23:59 IST
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping
Image Source : AP

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad

Highlights

  • Several people were hit by gunshots in a shopping mall in Copenhagen
  • Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting
  • Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops

Denmark: Several people were hit by gunshots in a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, the Danish police said. 

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News