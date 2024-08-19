Democratic National Convention: Grand event to nominate Harris for 2024 race, Biden to get farewell | FAQs

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz cheers Democratic presidential candidate and Kamala Harris while she speaks to volunteers, at a campaign field office.

Chicago: The Democratic National Convention, beginning on Monday, will celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate. The four-day event is expected to draw thousands of people to the city in a show of enthusiasm for Harris' surprise ascent to the nomination after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. While it will be like a party inside the convention hall, the streets outside are expected to be heavy with protesters frustrated with the Democratic administration's support of the way Israel is carrying out its Gaza offensive.

Just beneath the surface, real questions loom about the depth of Harris' newfound support, the breadth of her coalition and the strength of her movement. Not even a month ago, Democrats were deeply divided over foreign policy, political strategy and Biden himself, who was holding on after his disastrous debate by suggesting he had a better chance than any Democrat — including Harris — of beating Trump.

Far from the formality that many modern party conventions have become, this week's event will bring many Americans their first extended look at Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. How the Democrats present Harris and Walz will be critical, especially with Trump launching a weeklong effort to cut into their message.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the Democratic Convention?

The two major US political parties hold a convention each presidential election cycle to officially nominate their candidates and adopt a party platform. Democrats already officially nominated Harris last month in a virtual vote of delegates due to concerns about ballot access in states with early deadlines. At the Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee, Donald Trump was officially nominated and introduced his pick for vice president, JD Vance, a US senator from Ohio.

When and where is the DNC?

The convention will run August 19-22 in Chicago's United Centre. The public speeches and main stage events will run from around 5 pm to 10 pm local time (2200 to 0300 GMT) each night.

How can you watch it?

The prime-time events will be broadcast on all major networks; streaming services including Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Max; the DNC YouTube and X channels and various news websites.

Who are the speakers at the DNC?

President Biden will kick off the convention on Monday night with a bittersweet keynote speech that will serve as a goodbye of sorts for a politician who just weeks ago was expected to accept his renomination as his party's presidential candidate. Biden is planning to give a lengthy endorsement of Harris and sharply criticize Trump before he leaves Chicago and makes way for the program to focus on the vice president he chose four years ago.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will have marquee speaking slots as well. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, will introduce himself to Americans on Wednesday night, and Harris will end the convention on Thursday with one of the biggest speeches of her political career.

Monday will focus on the Biden administration's policy accomplishments; Tuesday will contrast Trump's and Harris' visions for America; and Wednesday will emphasise the importance of protecting individual freedoms. Thursday's program, highlighted by Harris' acceptance speech, is titled, "For Our Future."

What about the protests?

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters plan to gather during the convention, demanding that the US end its aid to Israel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. The March on the DNC, a coalition of over 200 organisations from all over the country, plans to hold two demonstrations during the event. Those events are expected on Monday and Thursday.

What about Trump?

Trump and Vance will spend the week counter-programming the Democratic convention with a tour of battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia. The Republicans have announced their own themes, similar to the ones they laid out during their convention last month. Monday's events will focus on the economy; Tuesday's on crime and public safety; Wednesday's on national security, and Thursday's on immigration.

