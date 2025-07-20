Delta flight makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airport after engine catches fire | Video Delta Flight DL446 made an emergency landing at LAX after its left engine caught fire shortly after takeoff, with no injuries reported.

New Delhi:

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday after one of its engines reportedly caught fire shortly after takeoff.

The flight, DL446, was operated using a Boeing 767-400 aircraft, registered as N836MH. The aircraft, nearly 25 years old, had just departed LAX when the flight crew detected signs of a possible fire in the left engine.

Eyewitness video and footage from the aviation livestream channel LA Flights showed visible flames coming from the left engine while the plane was still airborne. Despite the alarming visuals, the aircraft returned safely to LAX with no injuries reported among the passengers or crew.

Quick response ensures safety

The pilots promptly declared an emergency and coordinated with Air Traffic Control for an immediate return to the airport. Emergency units from Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), including firefighting vehicles and rescue teams, were deployed and positioned on standby.

The aircraft was able to maintain a stable altitude and speed as it circled over the Pacific Ocean and then inland over areas like Downey and Paramount, allowing the crew to run safety checklists and prepare for landing.

Upon touchdown, emergency crews quickly extinguished the remaining flames and conducted a thorough inspection of the engine. Passengers were informed by the captain that teams were confirming the fire had been completely put out before the aircraft was towed away for further inspection.

Ongoing investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed it is investigating the incident. No official cause has been released, but early signs point to an engine malfunction shortly after departure.

The affected aircraft, powered by two GE CF6 engines, will undergo a detailed technical examination.

A recurring concern?

This incident marks the second time in 2024 that Delta Air Lines has dealt with an in-flight engine fire. On January 1, a Delta A330neo (Flight DL105) returned to Atlanta following a similar engine issue en route to São Paulo.

While no passengers were harmed in either case, aviation safety experts say these events underscore the importance of regular maintenance and emergency preparedness protocols.

Delta has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding Flight DL446 but confirmed that all passengers were safely accommodated and that the airline is cooperating with federal investigators.