Los Angeles:

A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California on Saturday morning, prompting a Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), shattering glass inside airport terminals and triggering more than 40 aftershocks across the region.

A livestream from the airport captured the aircraft approaching the runway when air traffic control instructed the pilots to abort the landing and remain airborne as tremors shook the Los Angeles area.

Here's the video | WATCH

The footage showed the camera suddenly shaking as the earthquake struck, with car alarms audible in the background. Moments later, an air traffic controller told the pilots to go around, prompting the aircraft to pull up and climb away from the runway before attempting another approach.

"Delta 1972, go around," the air traffic controller told the pilots. "We're having a big earthquake."

The aircraft was identified as Delta flight 1972. According to flight-tracking data from FlightAware, the flight was delayed by one hour and 13 minutes.

Authorities reported no immediate major structural damage or serious injuries following the earthquake.

Strong 5.0 earthquake rocks Los Angeles

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California near Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, shaking the Los Angeles area. The quake was followed by several aftershocks, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or major structural damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 9.30 am local time, approximately 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of about 7.6 miles. CNN reported that tremors were felt across several parts of the Los Angeles area, including Santa Monica and Pasadena.

At least 40 aftershocks were recorded following the initial quake, according to the latest USGS figures cited by CNN. The agency estimated a 30 per cent chance of an aftershock measuring magnitude 4.0 or higher.

While Southern California is no stranger to seismic activity, the intensity stood out to both locals and tourists because Los Angeles had not experienced an earthquake of this strength in more than ten years.

According to USGS data cited by CNN, it was the strongest quake to hit the region since the magnitude 5.1 La Habra tremor in Orange County in 2014, though experts noted Saturday’s event occurred much deeper underground than the shallower 2014 quake.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said the department was assessing the situation across the city.

"A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles just after 9:30 AM this morning. So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed," Bass said in a post on X.

She also urged residents to prepare for aftershocks, advising them: "Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops."

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was working with local officials to assess the impact of the earthquake. It also advised residents to remain alert for aftershocks. "ALERT: A M5.0 earthquake was felt near Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County at 9:30 a.m. @Cal_OES is actively working with local officials to assess any impacts. Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," the agency said on X.

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