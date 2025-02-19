Trudeau slammed for 'insensitive' post following plane crash, netizens question his 'sympathy' for Canada Justin Trudeau, the outgoing Canadian PM, has drawn criticism on social media as he posted about a hockey match just after the Delta Air Lines jet flipped on its roof while landing.

A post by Justin Trudeau, the outgoing Canadian Prime Minister, on X has caused backlash on social media and is being termed 'insensitive.' The post about a hockey game came shortly after a Delta Air Lines plane crash on Tuesday as critics slammed the timing of the post. In his post on X, Trudeau celebrated the Canadian national team's victory against Finland in the 4 Nations competition. The video clip shared by Trudeau went with the caption, "Captain Canada puts the game away."

Here's what Trudeau's post said

The Canadian PM made another post in which he wrote, "I made a promise in 2015: to honour Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples and work alongside them—as partners and equals. And it will always be the job of every Prime Minister who follows to uphold that promise."

Trudeau's post drew criticism from social media users who quipped, "No comment on the plane crash? Another user asked Trudeau, "Don't you sympathize with the Canadians who suffered a plane crash today? Fortunately, there were no deaths."

What happened with Delta Air Lines jet?

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delta Air Lines jet flipped on its roof while landing Monday at Toronto's Pearson Airport. All 80 people on board survived, and those hurt had relatively minor injuries, the airport's chief executive said.

Canadian authorities held two brief news conferences but provided no details on the crash. Video posted to social media showed the aftermath with the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR overturned, the fuselage seemingly intact, and firefighters dousing what was left of the fire as passengers climbed out and walked across the tarmac.

Moreover, Trudeau announced his resignation after facing an increasing loss of support both within his party and in the country. Now Trudeau's Liberal Party is slated to find a new leader while dealing with US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods and with Canada's election just months away.

(With inputs from AP)