Delhi women can now work in night shifts as government announces major policy shift | DETAILS The Delhi government has directed the Labour Department to make the necessary legal amendments to allow women to work night shifts, but only with their consent.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Tuesday amended its labour laws to allow women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments around the clock. The move aims to boost female participation in the workforce and further improve the ease of doing business in the capital, besides empowering the female workforce in the national capital.

Amending existing labour laws

To enact this change, the government will seek the Lieutenant Governor's approval for amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the act currently prohibit women from working between 9 pm and 7 am in summer and from 8 pm to 8 am in winter. Once amended, these restrictions will be lifted, bringing Delhi in line with states such as Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which already permit night‑shift work for women.

Facilities for women at workplaces

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that women’s safety and comfort will be paramount. Employers must obtain written consent from female employees before assigning night duties.

They will also be required to provide secure transportation, adequate security guards and CCTV surveillance. Establishments must form an internal complaints committee under the POSH Act to address any incidents of sexual harassment. In addition, facilities such as restrooms, toilets and personal lockers must be made available to women working overnight.

The government has stipulated that women working night shifts must receive all statutory benefits, including employees’ state insurance, bonus and provident fund. Their wages are to be paid via bank transfer or electronic clearing service. Weekly offs and overtime compensation will also apply, ensuring parity with existing labour standards.

How the move will impact Delhi workforce

By permitting night‑shift work for women, the Delhi administration expects to transform the city into a 24/7 business hub. The policy is projected to increase overall female workforce participation and support the government's broader agenda of women’s economic upliftment. The chief minister affirmed that women’s welfare remains the top priority of her government and that this decision will pave the way for greater gender equality in the labour market.