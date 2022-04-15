Delhi to witness partly cloudy sky, maximum temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Delhi to witness partly cloudy sky today, maximum temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity in the city at 8:30 am was 78 per cent

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius

The air quality in the city was in the poor category with the AQI reading 225

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, on Friday (April 15).

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 78 per cent. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the city was in the poor category with the AQI reading 225 around 9:00 am, data from SAFAR showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in Delhi for the next three days.

However, another spell of heatwave is likely to hit the city next week and the maximum temperature will gradually increase to 42 degrees Celsius by April 18, the IMD said.

