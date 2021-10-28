COVID-19: Delhi reports 42 fresh cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the infection.

Delhi reported 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and zero deaths, taking the tally of total infections in the national capital to 4,39,751. The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 25,019, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 0.07 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 63,174 tests, including 47,895 RT-PCR the previous day. There are 345 active cases, down from 348 a day ago. The number of patients in home isolation is 115, up from 106 the previous day. The number of containment zones stands at 90, down from 96 on Wednesday, it added.

