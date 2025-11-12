Delhi blast: Canada PM Carney, Japanese PM, other world leaders express solidarity, offer condolences Delhi Red Fort blast: In a post on X, Canada PM Mark Carney said, "I was shocked to hear of the devastating car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed in this horrific explosion."

New Delhi:

Several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed solidarity and offered condolences over the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening.

Mark Carney offers condolences

In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney said, "I was shocked to hear of the devastating car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed in this horrific explosion, and wish a fast and full recovery to all who were injured. Canada stands with the people of Delhi and India during this time of mourning."

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expresses grief

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali wrote on X, "On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I express solidarity with the Government and people of India following the horrific blast in New Delhi. We stand with Prime Minister @narendramodi and all those affected by this incident."

These two world leaders joined the list of several world leaders who expressed their condolences on the blast.

Japanese PM Sanae prays for recovery of the injured

Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae offered sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."I am in deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion that occurred in Delhi, India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families. I also offer my sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded. He said "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror."

The Red Fort blast on Monday evening involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, damaging nearby vehicles. He further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

