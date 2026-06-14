'Death to Araghchi, dishonourable compromiser': Why Iranians turned against their foreign minister

Tehran:

Protests were reported outside the Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Mashhad against Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Demonstrators raised slogans including “Death to Araghchi,” accusing him of being a “dishonorable compromiser” and an “infiltrator” over his role in ongoing negotiations with the United States.

The protesters alleged that Araghchi and the Iranian negotiating team had conceded too much in discussions with Washington, claiming that the proposed agreement does not adequately safeguard Iran’s national interests. They further argued that the terms of the emerging deal reflect excessive concessions made to secure a peace settlement.

The demonstrations come at a sensitive diplomatic moment, as Iran and the United States are reportedly nearing the signing of a long-anticipated peace agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran to play important role at Hormuz, says Araghchi

Iran has indicated that a possible agreement with the United States could change how the strategic Strait of Hormuz is governed in the future, even as confusion continues over when any deal might actually be signed.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television on Friday that the proposed understanding with the United States includes the removal of US naval restrictions on Iranian ports that were imposed during the recent conflict.

He also said Iran would continue to play an important role in the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world’s most important shipping routes. He described it as a key source of leverage for Tehran.

According to reports from AFP, negotiations suggest that both sides are moving closer to a peace understanding aimed at ending a conflict that has lasted for more than three months in the Middle East. However, there is still no clear timeline for when a final agreement will be signed.

About peace agreement

Discussions over the announcement gained pace after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a deal was close and could be signed over the weekend. He later insisted the signing would take place on Sunday.

Following this, Araghchi confirmed that progress had been made but warned that Iran could step back if its conditions were not met.

However, Iran later rejected the idea of a Sunday signing. A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said the timing was still uncertain.

“We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow... The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out,” Esmail Baghaei was quoted by local media as saying.

While Washington has suggested that the signing could take place in Geneva or through a direct meeting, Iranian officials have indicated that the process may also be conducted virtually.

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