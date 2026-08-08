Deal with Oman 'very close' but reopening Hormuz dependant on 'other conditions', says Iran FM Araghchi

New Delhi:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that the understanding with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz alone can't mean the reopening of the naval passage, highlighting that 'other conditions' are dependant on the same. He stated that the negotiations on the temporary shipping route are 'very close to the final result' but claimed it won't happen unless additional conditions are met, as per media reports.

"This action does not indicate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Araghchi said as quoted by IRIB news agency. He further added that the reopening would depend on "other conditions and compensation for the violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States."

Araghchi claims Hormuz traffic had reached 60%

As per Al Jazeera, Araghchi stated that Tehran was implementing Clause 5 of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was reached upon during the ceasefire earlier in June. According to that, the traffic at Hormuz was expected to resume to normal within a month.

Araghchi further claimed that Tehran had helped reach "60 per cent normal conditions within the two weeks"; however, the US looked to create new routes through the waterway even after Tehran had warned the Pentagon.

Negotiations with Oman taken place at military levels: Araghchi

The Iranian minister further claimed that the negotiations with Oman had taken place at military and naval forces level. "Before reaching a new route, a temporary route will be considered as the basis for the main route," he said.

Meanwhile, the US is optimistic that the meeting will arrive at a solution soon. "There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon. Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports," Reuters reported the official as saying.

Trump says war with Iran to 'end pretty soon'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the conflict with Iran will likely end "pretty soon" as he believes that the Islamic Republic would not be able to "go much longer". However, he reiterated that Tehran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

According to Trump, if Iran is allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, then it would be "catastrophic", and the entire world would get "blown up". He also hoped that the negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz would be positive with Iran, while lauding the Naval blockade and explaining how it helped in controlling the critical waterway.

"We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer," Trump told reporters.

(With ANI Inputs)

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