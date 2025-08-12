Deadly insurgent attack in Balochistan, nine Pakistani soldiers killed amid rising violence The US State Department, on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, labelled the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its branch, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

New Delhi:

In a fresh wave of violence in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, at least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed after dozens of armed insurgents launched a coordinated attack on a police station and a Frontier Corps (FC) compound, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior official from Washuk district, who spoke to media on the condition of anonymity, the attack took place while security forces were on the move. "The terrorists ambushed the forces during movement, killing nine soldiers on the spot," the official stated. The attack is being described as one of the deadliest in the region in recent weeks.

Jaffar Express train was targeted earlier

This latest assault comes on the heels of another security incident in the province. Just days earlier, the Jaffar Express train was targeted in Mastung district when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the tracks derailed six coaches. At least four people were injured in that attack. The train was en route to Peshawar when the explosion occurred.

Escalating violence in Balochistan

Violent attacks in Balochistan have been escalating. Recently, unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta, killing three and injuring seven others in the Kalat area. In another incident, a deadly market bombing in Killa Abdullah district claimed four lives and injured 20 others. The explosion near Jabbar Market caused significant structural damage, collapsing nearby shops and triggering fires in commercial establishments.

Balochistan: A long-unstable region

Balochistan has faced insurgency and unrest for over two decades. Ethnic Baloch groups and separatist organizations accuse the federal government of exploiting the province’s rich mineral resources without benefiting the local population. In recent months, Baloch insurgents have stepped up attacks on security forces, further destabilising the province.

Tuesday’s attack underscores the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and highlights the challenges faced by the Pakistani military in curbing militancy in the strategically important but volatile province.

There has been no official claim of responsibility yet, but investigations are underway. Security forces have launched a search operation in the region.