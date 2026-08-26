Deadly flash floods in Nepal: A look at five major deluges that ravaged the Himalayan nation in recent times

Kathmandu:

Nepal, a country defined by its towering mountains, deep river valleys and fragile Himalayan terrain, has repeatedly faced devastating floods and landslides. Wednesday's flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district has once again exposed the vulnerability of communities, travellers and critical infrastructure to sudden water surges. At least 98 people have been confirmed dead so far, and preliminary figures from the Nepal Tourism Board show 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from affected areas. Among the foreign nationals are 133 Indians.

As per details, the flood entered Nepal from the Tibetan side and caused extensive damage around Rasuwa, with downstream areas in Nuwakot and Dhading also affected. Major damage has been reported across local market areas and security posts.

The latest tragedy is not an isolated event. Nepal has witnessed a series of destructive floods and flash floods in recent years, many accompanied by landslides, debris flows and damage to roads, bridges, homes and hydropower infrastructure.

A look at five such deadly flash floods:

1. Rasuwa flash flood in July 2025

Just over a year ago, the Rasuwa district witnessed another devastating flash flood along the Lhende stream, known locally as the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal. The July 8 disaster was linked by Nepal's authorities to the sudden discharge of a supraglacial lake in the upper catchment, on the Tibet side of the border.

The flood swept away the Miteri Bridge at Rasuwagadhi, a crucial Nepal-China border link, and caused extensive damage to the customs area and surrounding infrastructure. Containers, trucks and electric vehicles were also swept away. Nepal authorities later reported that at least 11 people had died and 19 remained missing in the disaster, while more than 800 people were evacuated.

The incident also exposed the difficulties in sharing real-time flood information across the border. Nepal's flood forecasting officials said they had not received advance warning of the sudden surge from the Chinese side before the water reached downstream areas.

(Image Source : ANI)A flash flood ravaged Nepal's Rasuwa in July 2025.

2. Floods and landslides in September 2024

Nepal experienced one of its most destructive recent flood disasters after heavy and continuous rainfall on September 27-28, 2024, triggered widespread flooding and landslides. The disaster affected 21 districts, with seven districts severely impacted. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the death toll had reached 246 by October 7, with 183 people injured and 18 still missing. More than 17,000 people had been rescued, while thousands of houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.

The flood had severely affected roads, bridges, hydropower projects, schools, health facilities and agricultural land. The Kathmandu Valley was among the worst-hit areas. The World Health Organisation also warned of increased risks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases following the flooding.

(Image Source : AP)The image shows the Bagmati River in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu in 2024.

3. Floods and landslides in eastern Nepal in June-July 2023

Nepal's eastern districts were hit hard by monsoon-induced floods and landslides in June 2023. Heavy rainfall triggered disasters particularly in Koshi Province, including Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar and Ilam.

In the initial phase of the disaster, Nepal's disaster authorities reported at least five deaths and 29 missing people. Subsequent updates from Nepal Police put the toll at six deaths, with 29 people missing. The disaster damaged houses, bridges, industries and government buildings, while families were forced to move to safer locations.

The floods also hit hydropower infrastructure -- an important part of Nepal's economy. Several projects and access routes were also damaged. By July 18, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority had reported at least 30 deaths from floods and landslides since the beginning of the monsoon season, along with 25 missing people and 29 injured.

(Image Source : AP)Monsoon-induced floods and landslides hit Nepal's eastern districts hard in June 2023.

4. Floods and landslides in October 2022

In October 2022, Nepal was hit by another major spell of flooding and landslides, particularly in the Karnali River basin and western parts of the country. The disaster was particularly severe in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces.

The United Nations said floods in the Karnali River basin affected parts of Kailali, Lumbini and Karnali provinces, claiming 36 lives and displacing more than 80,000 people during the October 8-9 weekend. Roads, bridges, hydropower stations and suspension bridges were damaged which made access to affected communities difficult for rescue and relief teams.

The same monsoon season also brought deadly flooding and landslides to other parts of western Nepal. In September, flooding in Darchula and landslides in Achham caused further casualties.

(Image Source : AP)The image shows a collapsed house in Nepal due to the flood.

5. Melamchi flash flood in June 2021

One of Nepal's most striking recent examples of a sudden mountain flood came in June 2021, when the Melamchi River surged through Sindhupalchowk district. The Melamchi flood was a cascading disaster involving flash flooding and debris flow. Water and debris travelled roughly 70 kilometres downstream, leaving Melamchi Bazaar severely damaged. More than 300 homes were destroyed, over 1,500 people were forced to flee and 20 bridges were washed away, according to a United Nations assessment. More than 300 local businesses were also badly affected. The disaster also damaged the intake infrastructure of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, which had recently begun supplying water to Kathmandu.

(Image Source : AP)The image shows people gathered at the edge of a river in spate after flash floods.

Why is Nepal so vulnerable to flash floods?

It is worth noting here that Nepal's geography makes it particularly susceptible to sudden flooding. Rivers descend rapidly from high Himalayan terrain into narrow valleys and densely populated lower areas. During the monsoon, intense rainfall can quickly increase river levels, while landslides can block waterways and then release large volumes of water and debris downstream.

Glacial and supraglacial lake outburst events add another layer of danger in the high mountains. The 2025 Rasuwa disaster was linked to the rapid discharge of a supraglacial lake, while the cause of Wednesday's latest Bhotekoshi flood is still being assessed. Early reports point to a sudden event on the Tibetan side rather than ordinary rainfall, and experts have been examining the possibility of an avalanche or glacial event. The repeated destruction of roads, bridges and hydropower facilities also shows how vulnerable Nepal's infrastructure can be when built close to fast-flowing rivers and steep mountain slopes.

Also Read:

PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, assures all possible assistance for Nepal flash flood relief