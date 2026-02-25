Dalilah Law: All about Trump's proposed legislation to bar illegal immigrants from getting driver's license

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump has proposed a measure called the Dalilah Law, aimed at preventing states from issuing commercial driving licences to undocumented immigrants. Announcing the proposal during his State of the Union address, Trump said the legislation would stop “illegal aliens” from obtaining Commercial Driver’s Licences, or CDLs.

He argued that many undocumented immigrants do not speak English or understand basic road signage related to speed, direction or danger, and urged Congress to pass the law in the interest of public safety.

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs...That's why tonight, I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the 'Dalilah Law', barring any state from granting Commercial Drivers Licenses to illegal aliens," he added.

What is the Dalilah Law and what it means?

The proposed legislation is named after Dalilah Coleman, a 1st grade student who was severely injured in a road accident in June 2025. According to a statement from the White House, she suffered a traumatic brain injury and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

She is expected to require lifelong medical care and therapy.

What does the proposed law seek to do?

The Dalilah Law would introduce a mechanism to bar states from issuing commercial driving licences to undocumented immigrants.

Supporters say the objective is to enhance public safety by ensuring that only legal residents and citizens are granted official identification and driving privileges for commercial vehicles. The proposal also aims to deter undocumented migrants from entering the United States for employment in sectors such as logistics and transport, where CDLs are often required.

Illegal immigrant behind Dalilah's accident

Dalilah, a resident of Bakersfield, California, was injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up allegedly caused by a semi truck driver identified as Partap Singh. Authorities said he was driving with a Commercial Driver’s Licence issued in California under Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Singh had crossed the border in 2022 and was released into the country.

The crash injured several people, including Dalilah and her stepfather. The California Highway Patrol said in its traffic collision report that the truck was travelling at an unsafe speed and failed to slow down near traffic and a marked construction zone.

The impact on Dalilah and her family

Dalilah was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Her father said she remained in a coma for 3 weeks and was hospitalised for 6 months. During treatment, she underwent a craniectomy and lived without half of her skull for 4 months.

She suffered a broken femur and multiple skull fractures and has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay. Her family says she is now unable to walk, speak or eat orally, and has been unable to begin kindergarten as originally planned.

