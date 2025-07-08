Dalai Lama succession dispute: Who is Gyaltsen Norbu, the China-backed Panchen Lama? A growing clash over the Dalai Lama's succession highlights the struggle between China's political control and the Tibetan exile community's fight to preserve spiritual sovereignty and cultural identity.

New Delhi:

A fresh wave of controversy is brewing between China and the Tibetan exile community over the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama. As the revered Tibetan spiritual leader ages, both Beijing and the Tibetan government-in-exile have positioned themselves as central to the question of who will determine his reincarnation. The Dalai Lama has repeatedly asserted that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, based in India, holds the spiritual and moral authority to identify his successor—a position in direct conflict with China's official stance.

Dalai Lama asserts spiritual sovereignty

In recent statements, the Dalai Lama emphasized that no foreign power has the legitimacy to interfere in the reincarnation process. He has even suggested that his next reincarnation will be born in a “free world,” a clear indication that his successor will not be born within Chinese-controlled territory. However, the Chinese government continues to argue that the selection of reincarnated Tibetan spiritual leaders must follow Chinese laws, religious protocols, and historical customs.

Who is Gyaltsen Norbu? China’s Panchen Lama

At the heart of the dispute is Gyaltsen Norbu, a Tibetan monk handpicked by Beijing in 1995 as the 11th Panchen Lama—Tibetan Buddhism’s second-highest spiritual figure. His appointment came after the Dalai Lama recognised another boy, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, as the true Panchen Lama. Nyima was soon taken into Chinese custody and has not been seen publicly for nearly three decades, prompting concerns from international rights groups.

In contrast, Gyaltsen Norbu has grown into a prominent figure within China, frequently appearing in state-run media and expressing unwavering loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. He has pledged to promote the “sinicisation” of Tibetan Buddhism, aligning it with socialist values and the policies of President Xi Jinping.

A political tool for religious control

Norbu’s rising profile has included joining the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and holding meetings with senior leaders, including Xi Jinping himself. During these engagements, he has reiterated his commitment to national unity and ethnic integration, earning praise from the Chinese leadership for upholding “patriotic religious traditions.”

However, among the global Tibetan community, Norbu is widely regarded as a political appointee with little spiritual legitimacy. His role is seen as part of Beijing’s broader plan to exert control over Tibetan Buddhism, particularly in preparation for the Dalai Lama’s eventual passing.

A battle over faith and identity

As the succession issue looms larger, the standoff reflects a deeper conflict between religious freedom and political control. While China prepares to assert its influence over the future of Tibetan Buddhism, the Tibetan exile community remains determined to protect its faith from state interference and preserve its cultural identity for generations to come.