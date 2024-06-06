Czech Republic: High-speed train with nearly 400 passengers collides with freight train, several killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic

At least four were killed and more than 27 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice on Wednesday (June 5) evening, the regional governor said.

Rescue services were on the scene, the police said, and police were evacuating passengers.

The crash occurred in Pardubice, part of the country's main rail corridor from Prague to the east. The passenger train was operated by rail company RegioJet, Martin Netolicky, governor of the Pardubice region, said on Facebook.

"A head-on collision between a RegioJet train and a freight train claimed several lives and left dozens injured," he said. Footage after the crash on news website idnes.cz showed at least one carriage off the track, while police showed on their X social media account a line of emergency service vehicles and a helicopter.

A spokesperson for the Railway Administration's firefighters told Czech TV several were seriously injured. The country's interior and transport ministers said they were headed to the accident scene, while Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed his condolences to the victims on X.

Rescuers said 380 passengers were on board the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and further to Chop across the border in Ukraine. At least two Ukrainian women died in the crash, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “An official of the Consulate of Ukraine in (the Czech city of) Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies,” it said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.