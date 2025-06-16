Cyprus lawmaker touches PM Modi's feet during welcome ceremony, video goes viral | WATCH In videos shared widely on social media, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Council of Nicosia, is seen welcoming Prime Minister Modi with a traditional gesture of respect by touching his feet. Scroll down to watch the video.

Nicosia (Cyprus):

In a moment that has caught the attention of the world and gone viral on social media, a Cyprus lawmaker expressed deep reverence towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet during his visit to Nicosia on Monday. The emotional gesture took place at the historic Centre of Nicosia, where PM Modi was welcomed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Among the dignitaries was Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Nicosia Council, who greeted the Indian Prime Minister not just with a smile or a handshake, but by bowing down and touching his feet — a traditional Indian gesture of respect often reserved for elders and revered personalities.

Prime Minister Modi responded with warmth and humility, acknowledging the unexpected yet heartfelt gesture. The moment, captured on camera, has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, drawing praise for the cultural connection and mutual respect between the two nations. The historic centre is the old walled part of Nicosia. It is renowned for its fortifications, traditional architecture, and markets.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour. "Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," Modi said after receiving the award.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides conferred the award on the Prime Minister. The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III. Dedicating the award to the 1.4 billion people of India, Modi said it was an award to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship.

PM Modi's 23rd global honour

It should be noted here that Cyprus' award brings the total tally of international honours conferred upon the Prime Minister to 23. PM Modi noted the award was a recognition of India’s age-old philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "The World is one Family” that guides its vision for global peace and progress, an MEA statement said. The Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus and emphasised the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity, the statement added.

