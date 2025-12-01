Cyclone Ditwah: PM Modi speaks to Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake, assures India's complete assistance Cyclone Ditwah: In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked PM Modi for India's decision to swiftly deploy rescue teams and provide relief material to Sri Lanka.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and expressed condolences to him over the loss of life caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the island nation. The prime minister assured Dissanayake that India stand in firm solidarity with Sri Lanka and it would continue providing assistance and aid to it.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Dissanayake thanked PM Modi for India's decision to swiftly deploy rescue teams and provide relief material to Sri Lanka. He also conveyed the "appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka" for India's timely and effective response efforts, the PMO said.

"Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons," the PMO said, while adding that the two leaders have agreed to remain in 'close touch'.

"He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions," it added.

Sri Lanka was battered by Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed more than 360 lives there. According to the Sri Lankan government, Kandy district remains the worst hit where 88 deaths have so far been reported. Other affected districts are Nuwara Eliya and Badulla, where 75 and 71 lives have been lost, respectively.

The devastation has forced the Sri Lankan government, which is also in talks with the World Bank to conduct a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE), to set up a special fund with public and private sector participation to help the country recover.

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre expects that showers will continue Northern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces for the next 36 hours, advising people to take all necessary precautions. India, on the other hand, has come to its aid and launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing the island nation with relief material and all.