Cyclone Ditwah leaves more than 330 dead in Sri Lanka; India rescues stranded nationals The Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, leaving more than 330 dead with another 376 missing as the island nation grapples with the force of the calamity. India has extended its help to Sri Lanka and has also evacuated more than 300 stranded nationals.

New Delhi:

Cyclone Ditwah has left 334 people dead in Sri Lanka, as per the data issued by Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Sunday evening. The disastrous cyclone has wreaked havoc in the island nation, with another 370 missing in the catastrophic floods and landslides caused by Ditwah and extreme weather conditions since November 16.

The cyclone affected 11,18,929 people from 3,09,607 families due to the extreme weather, the DMC said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan authorities have been acting to mitigate the damage, with the Island nation recently issuing flood alerts. The NDRF team carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, Colombo.

"Working closely with Sri Lankan authorities, they assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure immediate safety," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on social media.

Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige issued alerts due to the Kelani River swelling to dangerous levels from upper central hill runoff, converting schools in vulnerable areas into relief centres for displaced residents. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency throughout the island in view of the situation that had emerged due to Cyclone Ditwah​ a couple of days back.

India lifts stranded nationals from Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India lifted over 300 stranded Indian nationals in Sri Lanka through the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Sunday and brought them to Thiruvananthapuram, a Defence spokesperson said.

The Air Force’s IL-76 and C-130J aircraft, which had been dispatched to Sri Lanka to deliver relief materials after the cyclone disaster, evacuated stranded Indian nationals from Colombo and transported them to Thiruvananthapuram.

For those who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, NORKA Roots arranged special bus services to facilitate their journey home.

According to Defence Ministry sources, MI-17 V medium-lift helicopters from the Southern Air Command headquarters were deployed for rescue operations in Sri Lanka, with Garud special forces also stationed on the ground. The Indian Air Force’s rescue efforts in Sri Lanka will continue today as well.