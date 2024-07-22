Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Croatia: War-veteran enters nursing home and randomly kills 5 people in Balkan country, caught

Police were notified after 10 am on Monday that a man had used firearms to harm multiple individuals at the nursing home. According to a statement from the regional police office, the suspect is currently "under police supervision."

ZAGREB, Croatia Published on: July 22, 2024
An assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday in central Croatia, killing and wounding several people, Croatian police said. Media reports said five people were killed. The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. 

The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

Police said they were informed after 10 am Monday that a man using firearms killed and wounded several people at the nursing home. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.

The N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973, that he was a former fighter from the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home's residents.

Daruvar is a spa town and municipality in Slavonia, with a population of 8,500 people. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agency)

