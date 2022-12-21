All hypotheses on Covid origin remain on table, will continue to call China to share data: WHO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI China battling new Covid wave led by Omicron sub variant BF.7

China Covid Blast: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a statement in regard to China which is witnessing a sudden rise in Covid cases saying that all hypotheses about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic remain on the table and that they will continue to call the country to share the data.

"We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization said.

Modelling predicts 1-2 million deaths in China amid new Covid wave

The Indian health ministry held urgent talks on the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, different sets of data modelling indicate that China could be facing a massive death toll from a surge in cases after it lifted its stringent zero-COVID policy.

According to a recent report in The Economist, around 1.5 million Chinese could die based on its model that calculates the trajectory of the country’s outbreak under different scenarios based on estimates of the rates at which people become infected, get sick, recover or die – referred to as the SEIR model.

Those figures tally with other recent modelling, including a report in ‘The Lancet’ journal from last week quoting analysis by Airfinity, a UK-based science information and analytics company, which projected that somewhere between 1.3 and 2.1 million people could die from COVID-19 after China re-opens.

“Predicting the number of deaths is tricky. Much will depend on the coverage and timing of the COVID-19 vaccines among the elderly and vulnerable, as well as the availability of antivirals,” The Lancet noted.

“Serological studies from the UK have shown that almost everyone in the nation has antibodies against SARS-CoV-2; equivalent data for China are not publicly available, but levels of natural immunity will certainly be low. The country has registered fewer than 2 million cases of COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic,” it said.

According to the journal, Feng Zijian, former deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has suggested that 60 per cent of the country's population could become infected with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus which causes COVID-19 – in the first wave of disease following opening up, which equates to 840 million people.

