COVID: California urges people to mask up indoors.

Following the federal government's lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

California officials said more than 90 per cent of the state's nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.

North Carolina's health department will require workers, volunteers and others at 14 state-run health care facilities to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 30 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, according to a memo.

The Associated Press obtained a departmental FAQ about the vaccine mandate that says those who don't get fully vaccinated or exempted by the deadline could face “disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, for unacceptable personal conduct.”

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore first shed light on the development through a news release Tuesday evening.

Although he is vaccinated and encourages others to get the shots, he believes residents should have the ability to make their own decisions without fear of reprisal.

The speaker also noted that none of the available COVID-19 vaccines the US Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use have thus far received full FDA approval.

North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services did not comment on Moore's criticism, but confirmed it will require many within the Division of State Operated Health Facilities to get vaccinated.

