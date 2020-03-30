COVID-19: Over 35,000 deaths reported worldwide; close to 750,000 confirmed cases

Image Source : AP A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, passes in front of graffiti painted on the shutter of a closed restaurant during a lockdown order by the Greek government to control the spread of the virus, in Athens, Monday, March 30, 2020. Greece's prime minister is calling on all his cabinet ministers and the lawmakers of his center-right New Democracy party to donate 50% of their salaries over the next two months to the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe has now caused over 35,000 fatalities. Almost 3 months after the first coronavirus case was reported from China, almost 750,000 people have now been infected by the mysterious new virus which has brought life to a standstill in most of the nations of the world, if not all.

Italy, with over 10,000 deaths is leading the chart followed by Spain, China and the United States.

Staring at rising number of COVID-19 cases, most countries have resorted to strict lockdown to contain the virus. These lockdowns have led to large-scale travel restrictions that have come at a great cost to the economies of the world.

Businesses have shut down, services have been affected across the globe.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the entire country will remain in lockdown till April 15.

Top 10 countries with highest fatalities due to coronavirus