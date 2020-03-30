COVID-19: Over 35,000 deaths reported worldwide; close to 750,000 confirmed cases

Coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe has now caused over 35,000 fatalities. Almost 3 months after the first coronavirus case was reported from China, almost 750,000 people have now been infected by the mysterious new virus which has brought life to a standstill in most of the nations of the world, if not all.
Italy, with over 10,000 deaths is leading the chart followed by Spain, China and the United States.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Staring at rising number of COVID-19 cases, most countries have resorted to strict lockdown to contain the virus. These lockdowns have led to large-scale travel restrictions that have come at a great cost to the economies of the world.
Businesses have shut down, services have been affected across the globe.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the entire country will remain in lockdown till April 15.
Top 10 countries with highest fatalities due to coronavirus
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Reported
1st case
|Italy
|97,689
|10,779
|13,030
|73,880
|3,906
|1,616
|178
|Jan 29
|Spain
|85,195
|+5,085
|7,340
|+537
|16,780
|61,075
|5,231
|1,822
|157
|Jan 30
|China
|81,470
|+31
|3,304
|+4
|75,700
|2,466
|633
|57
|2
|Jan 10
|Iran
|41,495
|+3,186
|2,757
|+117
|13,911
|24,827
|3,511
|494
|33
|Feb 18
|France
|40,174
|2,606
|7,202
|30,366
|4,632
|615
|40
|Jan 23
|USA
|142,793
|+333
|2,490
|+6
|4,562
|135,741
|2,970
|431
|8
|Jan 20
|UK
|19,522
|1,228
|135
|18,159
|163
|288
|18
|Jan 30
|Netherlands
|10,866
|771
|250
|9,845
|972
|634
|45
|Feb 26
|Germany
|62,435
|541
|9,211
|52,683
|1,979
|745
|6
|Jan 26
|Belgium
|11,899
|+1,063
|513
|+82
|1,527
|9,859
|927
|1,027
|44
|Feb 03