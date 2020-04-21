Image Source : PTI COVID-19: EU launches data sharing platform for researchers

The European Commission together with several partners on Monday launched a European COVID-19 Data Platform to enable the rapid collection and sharing of available research data in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The European Commission said in a press release that the new platform will provide an open, trusted, and scalable European and global environment where researchers can store, share and analyze a wide variety of findings on coronavirus, Xinhua reported.

The datasets will include DNA sequences, protein structures, data from pre-clinical research and clinical trials, epidemiological data, among others.

"Scientists around the world have already produced a wealth of knowledge on coronavirus. But no researcher, lab or country could find the solution alone.

"This is why we want to help scientists to access data and share it with the others, across borders, disciplines and healthcare systems... It will make science respond even better and faster to what society needs," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video speech.

