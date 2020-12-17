Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19 continues to haunt US, over 3,700 deaths, 250,000 new cases in 24 hours

The US has set a 24-hour record with over 3,700 Covid-19 deaths and 250,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins. Coronavirus infections have increased dramatically over the past month in the United States.

The country also recorded all-time high Covid-19 hospitalizations, with 112,816 cases as of Tuesday, the 10th day in a row breaking the previous day's record, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Strained hospitals across the country continue to see a surge of patients and their available bed numbers dwindle.

Los Angeles County reported fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds remaining, an alarming new low for the nation's most populous county.

"We must all work together to prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US Covid-19 vaccination campaign commenced this week has brought hope to the public, cases and hospitalisations continue to soar across the country. The US started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout nationwide on Monday as the death toll of the pandemic topped 300,000.

(With IANS inputs)

