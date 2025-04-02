Cory Booker breaks Senate record with 25-hour speech against Trump policies Senator Cory Booker set a new Senate record with a 25-hour speech against Trump’s policies, protesting Social Security cuts and rallying Democratic resistance. His historic stand drew nationwide attention as he called for stronger action to protect democracy.

In a dramatic show of resistance against President Donald Trump's policies, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker delivered a record-breaking 25-hour and 5-minute speech on the Senate floor, surpassing a decades-old record. Booker's marathon speech, which stretched overnight and into Tuesday evening, was aimed at demonstrating Democratic opposition to Trump's agenda, particularly his administration's proposed cuts to Social Security offices under the direction of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

The speech also carried historical significance, as Booker shattered the previous record held by segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond, who spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957 to oppose the Civil Rights Act.

'We must do better' – Booker calls for stronger Democratic resolve

Throughout his speech, Booker called on Democrats to unify and strengthen their resistance, emphasising that the country was facing an extraordinary political crisis.

"These are not normal times in our nation,” Booker declared. “The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them."

He also invoked civil rights leader John Lewis, urging Americans to take meaningful action beyond speeches and political posturing.

"You think we got civil rights because Strom Thurmond changed his mind? No. We got civil rights because people marched, people bled, and John Lewis sacrificed," Booker said.

A show of stamina and support

Booker stood for more than a full day with only a few glasses of water to sustain him, having fasted before the speech. Democratic colleagues, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, joined him at times, offering encouragement and questions to help keep the speech going.

Jeffries described the moment as "an incredibly powerful stand for democracy."

Political impact – Rallying the anti-Trump resistance?

While Booker's speech was not a formal filibuster, it was designed to draw national attention to what Democrats see as harmful policies from the Trump administration. The event was widely watched, with tens of thousands tuning in to live streams and supporters gathering outside the Capitol.

As Democrats look to the future, Booker’s record-breaking speech may solidify his status as a rising leader in the party. With a new generation of Democrats frustrated with the party’s old guard, Booker’s stand could position him as a key figure in the ongoing political fight.

"I may be afraid — my voice may shake — but I’m going to speak up more," Booker concluded, as the Senate chamber erupted in applause.

