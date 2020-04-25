Image Source : AP (FILE) Worldwide coronavirus death toll crosses 2 lakh-mark (Representative image).

The entire world is still in the clutches of deadly coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the global death toll reached the 2-lakh mark. USA continues to be the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic. There have been 28,65,216 coronavirus infections across the world so far. On a brighter note 8,16,688 coronavirus patients have made a successful recovery from Coronavirus infection.

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The USA has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world. There have been 9,28,370 coronavirus infection in the US so far. Spain is second the in the list with 2,23,759 cases. Italy follows Spain with 1,92,994 cases.

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

In past 24 hours maximum number of new coronavirus cases have been detected in Russia. The country reported 5966 new cases. Russia was followed by the UK and Spain who reported 4913 and 3995 new cases respectively

Where have maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred?

USA continues to record maximum number of coronavirus deaths. Death toll in the US crossed 50,000 on Friday. Till now, 52,359 deaths have been reported in the US. Italy and Spain follow will 25,969 and 22,902 deaths respectively.

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

As number of Covid-19 infections and deaths increases across the world, number of recovered patients is increasing as well. In USA, 1,10,490 coronavirus patients have recovered so far. Germany has second highest number of recovered coronavirus patients (1,09,800). Spain follows Germany in this list with 95,708 recovered patients.

WATCH | Yogi government says no gatherings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage