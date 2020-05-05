Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 3.6-million mark; death toll at 252,364

Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 3.6-million mark.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 3.6-million mark taking positive patients toll to 3,644,795 including 252,364 deaths while 1,194,835 have recovered, according to the Worldometer figures. Meanwhile in a bid to ease the lockdown, Italy started stirring Monday, with millions allowed back to work, while the US took halting steps to lift some restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day.

In Washington, the Senate convened for the first time since March. The Supreme Court heard arguments by telephone and allowed the world to listen in live — for the first time ever.

Dozens in Florida waited before sunrise for the 7 am opening of Clearwater Beach. And a shuttered pork processing plant in South Dakota took its first steps toward reopening after more than 800 employees were infected with the coronavirus. In Louisiana, state lawmakers were restarting their legislature — but feuded over whether they should return at all.

List of most affected countries due to coronavirus outbreak

ALSO READ | Indian-American attorney Saritha Komatireddy nominated as US federal court judge by Trump

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage