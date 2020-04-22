Coronavirus will be with us for a long time, says WHO

Image Source : AP WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus/File

Coronavirus will be with us for a long time, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. "There's no question that stay-at-home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries. But the virus remains extremely dangerous, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on the coronavirus situation today.

"One of the greatest dangers we face now is complacency. People in countries with stay-at-home orders are understandably frustrated with being confined to their homes for weeks on end. People understandably want to get on with their lives, because their lives and livelihoods are at stake. That’s what WHO wants too. And that’s what we are working for, all day, every day. But the world will not and cannot go back to the way things were. There must be a “new normal” – a world that is healthier, safer, and better prepared," Tedros said.

