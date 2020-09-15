America will have coronavirus vaccine in a matter of weeks: Donald Trump

Image Source : FILE PHOTO US President Donald Trump has said America will have coronavirus vaccine in a matter of weeks.

United States President Donald Trump, while speaking on the availability of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, said that US will have Covid vaccine in a matter of weeks, a Fox News report said. The United States is conducting final stage clinical trials Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine and also of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer. All these vaccines are under critical stage human trials and are expected to be launched by the end of 2020 or early next. However, making a statement, according to Fox News, the President said America will have coronavirus vaccine in a matter of weeks.

President Trump made the statement in an interview with Judge Jeanine of Fox Channel saying, "You are going to be pretty close to a cure, the vaccine in itself, I mean it could come out in October, but whether it's October, November or December, it's going to come out very soon."

President Trump was discussing the Woodward tapes, the highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and national unrest on Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Meanwhile, China may also launch 3 of the 4 coronavirus vaccines on which developmet work is underway by November, December this year.

Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump claimed that PM Modi praised him for coronavirus testing in America, which is currently the worst-hit country in the world. Trump made the remarks at a campaign rally on Saturday night in Nevada.

The President said, "We've tested more people than India than many many big countries put together. India's second. We are 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people... And Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi calls me. He says what a job you've done with testing. I said explain that to these dishonest people back."

Trump then goes on to slam his Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying that if he was in charge when the "China virus" arrived, "hundred of thousands of more Americans would have died".

As of Monday, the US accounts for the world's highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths at 6,520,234 and 194,081 respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,846,427, while the country's death toll stood at 79,722.

At the rally, Trump warned that he was prepared to "be really vicious" in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

Nevada is among the locations his campaign is targeting as they work to rebuild enthusiasm around his handling of the US economy and solidify his support with Hispanic voters, said a Politico news report.

Along with Arizona, where the President is traveling on Monday, Nevada is also a state where campaign aides believe Trump's expanded Latino support could make a difference in the November 3 election.

(With inputs from IANS)

