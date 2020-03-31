US performed 1 million COVID-19 tests, says Trump as country death toll breaches 3,000-mark

Image Source : AP COVID-19 death toll in US tops 3,000

Coronavirus has taken a toll over the world and in the United States, the death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the 3,000-mark. As on 7:59 am on Tuesday, the United States reported as many as 3,146 fatalities. Across the country, New York State has both the most cases and the most deaths, with over 67,000 and 1,200 respectively, according to the update. Globally, more than 784,000 infections have been reported, with 37,638 deaths, while more than 165,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said the United States has performed 1 million tests so far to fight novel coronavirus.

“Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over one million Americans have been tested — more than any other country by far. Not even close,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar also touted the testing milestone, saying that it was “a number no other country has reached.”

“We’re now testing over 100,000 samples a day— also a level that no other country has reached,” he added.

President Trump told reporters he believes the next 30 days are important for flattening the curve to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

Trump said yesterday that he was extending social distancing guidelines by another 30 days, to April 30.

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus," Trump said today. "This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days."

He continued: "And this is a very vital 30 days, we're sort of putting it all on the line, these 30 days, so important because we have to get back."

