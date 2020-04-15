With 2,400 deaths in 24 hours, USA records worst single day stats; over 2 lakh infected in New York

Image Source : AP Rooms in a Pittsburgh hotel are lit in a heart-like shape to honor healthcare and other essential workers still on the job during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The United States of America has been by far the worst impacted country by the coronavirus pandemic. In the last 24 hours, USA has seen its worst day as far as deaths due to COVID-19 are concerned. The US death toll rose by 2,407 as cases in the country surge past 600,000. As of 07:00 am, April 15, the US has reported 613,886 coronavirus cases and 26,047 deaths. The state of New York continues to rack up more numbers than most other nations.

The number of infections in the big apple has crossed 2 lakh while the death toll is nearing 11,000. With 778 new deaths in the past 24 hours, New York now has 10,834 deaths while 203,123 people remain infected.

Neighboring New York, New Jersey is next in the chart with 68,824 cases and 2,805 deaths.

Massachusetts, Michigan and California have also been deeply impacted.

