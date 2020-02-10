Image Source : AP Taiwan reports 1st coronavirus infection without symptoms

An 18th case of novel coronavirus pneumonia has been reported from Taiwan, which is also the first without symptoms, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said. The infected individual flew to Italy via Hong Kong on January 22 and returned to Taiwan on February 1 also via Hong Kong, together with his parents and elder brother, the agency said in a press release on Sunday.

His parents and brother were all confirmed to be infected by the virus earlier this week and showed symptoms of cough or fever, but this man in his 20s has not shown any symptom as of now, the agency said.

The authorities have identified a total of 78 people having contacts with the family, it added.

The island now has 152 suspected cases under quarantine.

Also Read | Coronavirus death toll rises to 908 in mainland China

Also Read | Coronavirus test report possible in 15 minutes​