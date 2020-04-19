Coronavirus: Russia records maximum number of fresh Covid-19 infections

Image Source : AP Coronavirus: Russia lead list of fresh Covid-19 infections

Coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of abating. The virus is wreaking havoc world over. On Sunday, the number of coronavirus patients rose to 23,71,666. This includes 40,900 fresh infections detected on Sunday. The death toll has reached 1,63,085

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The USA, Spain and Italy continue to be the top three countries when number of coronavirus infections is considered. By Sunday number of infections in th US was 7,41,230. Spain (1,95,944) and Italy (1,78,972) were distant runner-ups.

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

On Saturday (April 18), UK recorded maximum number of coronavirus cases on Sunday however, Russia reported maximum new cases. 6060 infections were detected in Russia. UK (5850) and Turkey (3977) were on second and third spot respectively.

Where have maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred so far?

USA, Italy and Spain top this tally as well. 39,103 deaths have been recorded in the US, followed by Italy (23,660) and Spain (20,453)

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

Germany continues to top this list. There have been 88,000 recoveries in Germany so far. 77,357 patients in Spain and 77,062 coronavirus patients in China have been successfully cured.

