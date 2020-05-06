Pittsburgh researcher close to 'major discovery' on coronavirus dies under mysterious circumstances

A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh who was reportedly zeroing in on a major coronavirus discovery has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. Bing Liu, 37, was 'on the verge of making very significant findings' about the new virus, the University of Pittsburgh said in a statement.

"We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence," the university statement read. "His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community."

Liu was found dead in what is being considered as a murder-suicide incident on Saturday. The local Police has said that Hao Gu, 46, shot Liu to death on Saturday then walked about 100 yards to his car and died by suicide, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The cops have said that Liu and Hao knew each other before the encounter.

Liu was killed at his home in Ross Township, about 16 km north of downtown Pittsburgh, the Post-Gazette reported. Police said they’re still looking for a motive.

The university said Liu was close to “understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications” at the time of his death.

