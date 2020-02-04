Coronavirus reaches Belgium: Authorities report first confirmed case in man repatriated from China

The mysterious new strain of coronavirus has made its way to Belgium. Authorities have reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country in a person who was repatriated from Hubei province in China.

The health ministry said Tuesday the person was in good health and does not show any symptoms of the disease. The individual was among nine Belgians repatriated from Wuhan, China, over the weekend.

The infected person was taken to a special hospital for further care while the other returnees remain under observation.

More than 180 cases of the new type of coronavirus have been confirmed beyond mainland China, which has more than 20,000 cases.