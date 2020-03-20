Friday, March 20, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 7:52 IST
Coronavirus pandemic: US announces $1 million aid for Pakistan to combat COVID-19

Amid the rising cases, the United States on Thursday announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating the deadly Coronavirus infection. 

Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary took to Twitter and said: "The US-Pakistan government partnership in helping fight COVID-19. The US government is responding to COVID-19 in Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring and rapid response."

Fight Against Coronavirus

"And the US and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistan graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating COVID19 cases in Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab right now," he added. 

According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan. 

(With inputs from ANI)

