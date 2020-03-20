Image Source : AP Coronavirus pandemic: US announces $1 million aid for Pakistan to combat COVID-19

Amid the rising cases, the United States on Thursday announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating the deadly Coronavirus infection.

Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary took to Twitter and said: "The US-Pakistan government partnership in helping fight COVID-19. The US government is responding to COVID-19 in Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring and rapid response."

"And the US and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistan graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating COVID19 cases in Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab right now," he added.

The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over company's bailout pursuit due to COVID-19 pandemic​