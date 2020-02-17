Stranded in Wuhan, Indian couple seeks government help through video

An Indian couple in China's Wuhan, the epicentre where the coronavirus epidemic broke out, has sought the Center's help for their safe evacuation through an SOS video. The couple, who belongs from Uttar Pradesh, had appealed the Indian government to arrange their return to the country.

According to NDTV, Ashish Yadav, an associate professor at the Wuhan Textile University with his wife Neha, a PhD scholar shot a video from their apartment, describing their despair. They said that they could not be evacuated earlier due to Neha's surgery. Earlier on February 1 and 2, India operated two special Air India flights to Wuhan and airlifted 647 Indian nationals and seven Maldivian nationals. Among those evacuated people, students were the majority in numbers.

In the two-minute video, the couple shared that how they are running out of supplies with only one bottle of water left for the couple and only a few vegetables in the fridge and therefore they should be evacuated soonest.

Ashish further showed how the city of Wuhan has turned into a ghost town and the weather condition is very bad with light rains and snowfall. The university area where boys and girls used to live is now deserted.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy on Monday has announced to send medical supplies onboard a special relief plane to Wuhan this week and bring back Indians as well as citizens from all neighbouring countries who are still stuck there on the return flight.

According to the Embassy, there are 80 to 100 Indians still stuck in the worst-hit Wuhan and other areas of Hubei province and many of them have been making desperate pleas to the Indian government to airlift them. Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh have airlifted their nationals, while 800 to 1000 Pakistanis are still held in Hubei.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus infects over 71,000 people globally. List of countries and number of deaths reported

ALSO READ | India to send medical supplies, bring back Indians from virus-hit Wuhan: Indian Embassy