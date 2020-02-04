Coronavirus Outbreak: 20,600 infected globally, a jump of 3 thousand in a day

Image Source : AP Majority of Coronavirus infections have been found in China (Representative Image)

The number of patients infected with Novel Coronavirus saw a sharp jump on Tuesday as the number showed a spike of 3000 just in a day. On Monday, number of those affected by Coronavirus was 17,300. But the global figure has breached 20K mark. Number of patients across the globe is now 20,600. Majority of the infections have been found in China. The outbreak originated in Wuhan city in China's Hubei province.

425 deaths and 20,438 have been confirmed on mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Here's the latest number of persons infected by Novel coronavirus in countries across the world (excluding China):

Country Coronavirus patients Thailand 25 Japan 20 Singapore 18 South Korea 16 Germany 12 USA 11 Taiwan 10 Malaysia 10 Vietnam 10 Australia 7 France 6 UAE 5 Canada 4 India 3 Philippines 2 cases including 1 death Russia 2 Italy 2 Britain 2 Belgium 1 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Spain 1 Cambodia 1 Finland 1

Treatment of patients:

Currently, patients are being treated with a combination of antivirals and other measures, as scientists race to find a vaccine.

Some reports said drugs to treat HIV too was being tried to treat the patients.

The experimental antiviral drug, Remdesivir, to be tested in field trials is developed by US-based Gilead Sciences. It is aimed at treating infectious diseases such as Ebola and SARS, South China Morning Post reported.

It was given to the first US patient last week - a 35-year-old man whose condition appeared to improve within a day, it said.

(With agency inputs)

