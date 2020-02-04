Coronavirus Outbreak: 20,600 infected globally, a jump of 3 thousand in a day

Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
20,438 have been confirmed on mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2020 16:10 IST
Majority of Coronavirus infections have been found in China
Majority of Coronavirus infections have been found in China

The number of patients infected with Novel Coronavirus saw a sharp jump on Tuesday as the number showed a spike of 3000 just in a day. On Monday, number of those affected by Coronavirus was 17,300. But the global figure has breached 20K mark. Number of patients across the globe is now 20,600. Majority of the infections have been found in China. The outbreak originated in Wuhan city in China's Hubei province.

Here's the latest number of persons infected by Novel coronavirus in countries across the world (excluding China):

Country Coronavirus patients
Thailand 25
Japan 20
Singapore 18
South Korea 16
Germany 12
USA 11
Taiwan 10
Malaysia 10
Vietnam 10
Australia 7
France 6
UAE 5
Canada 4
India 3
Philippines 2 cases including 1 death
Russia 2
Italy 2
Britain 2
Belgium 1
Nepal 1
Sri Lanka 1
Sweden  1
Spain 1
Cambodia 1
Finland  1

Treatment of patients:

Currently, patients are being treated with a combination of antivirals and other measures, as scientists race to find a vaccine.

Some reports said drugs to treat HIV too was being tried to treat the patients.

The experimental antiviral drug, Remdesivir, to be tested in field trials is developed by US-based Gilead Sciences. It is aimed at treating infectious diseases such as Ebola and SARS, South China Morning Post reported.

It was given to the first US patient last week - a 35-year-old man whose condition appeared to improve within a day, it said.

(With agency inputs)

