Image Source : PIXABAY Ignorance or Negligence? Serious questions raised over origin of coronavirus by Italian study

As far as the world is concerned the novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan sometime in December 2019. The first confirmed case was reported by the Chinese regime on May 31, 2019. A recent study by Italy's National Institute of Health has raised serious questions over this 'fact'.

Researchers in Italy's NIH tested 40 water samples collected from sewage treatment plants in northern Italian cities of Milan and Turin between October 2019 and February 2020, found traces of coronavirus in the samples dated as early as December 2019. The first case in Italy was, however, reported in February 2020.

This study could have serious implications

Similar trends of coronavirus genome discovery in sewage have been seen in countries like Japan, France, Australia and the Netherlands. Coronavirus had no business of being in these countries that early because they reported their first cases at a much later stage. This could well be evidence, put along with other findings, that COVID-19 had been spreading much earlier than China reported it's the first case on December 31.

"The presence of the strains of the novel coronavirus in Italian wastewater was reliable evidence of cases of COVID-19 being present there at that time," Noel McCarthy, population evidence and technologies expert at Warwick Medical School, UK was quoted as saying by Reuter's.

Early Signs in France

"Minuscule traces" of the new coronavirus had been found in Paris's non-potable water -- such as the supply used for cleaning streets -- in a research carried out early April. The Paris water authority's laboratory had detected tiny amounts of the virus in four of 27 samples collected from around the capital, leading to an immediate shutdown of the network as a precaution.

This changes the narrative drastically if found to be credible with the support of other discoveries. Either the virus had been amid us for a very long time and we did not discover it, or the Chinese neglected the issue for a long time and let it spread before finally declaring it. In either scenario, accountability is in order.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage