Monday, September 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for ear-nose-throat (ENT) problems
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for ear-nose-throat (ENT) problems

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2020 8:07 IST
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 31 million, including 7,441,347 active cases and 964,762 fatalities. More than  22,817,541 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News, September 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 21, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    'Love Jihad' curse to society, says BJP leader Vinay Tendulkar

    Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday termed "Love Jihaad" a curse to the society.

    "This is very critical issue which has cursed our society from quite a long time but is coming out in open now. We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to #loveJihaad. Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their background. #LoveTrap," the former Goa BJP chief said on Twitter.

  • Sep 21, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for ear-nose-throat (ENT) problems

    Learn yoga asanas for ear-nose-throat (ENT) problems | Watch Swami Ramdev LIVE

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Pak denies visa to Indian diplomat

    Pakistan has denied visa to senior diplomat Jayant Khobragade who was set to be appointed as acting head of Indian High Commission in Islamabad, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. It is learnt that Pakistan did not approve his visa on the grounds that he is too senior for the post.

    The people said Pakistan was conveyed by India in June about its move to send Khobragade as India's deputy high commissioner to that country. There was no official comment on the issue either by Pakistan or India.

    Following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also decided not to send the new envoy it had named to head its mission in New Delhi following India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

    Since then, both the Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi respectively are being headed by the deputy chiefs of mission of the two countries.

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Himachal: 4 deaths, 221 fresh virus cases; total count 12,130

    A senior doctor is among the four coronavirus deaths reported from Himachal Pradesh, which recorded 221 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing the infection count to 12,130.

    Among the fresh patients is BJP’s Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal. So far, the state has reported 118 deaths due to the disease.

    Shimla Chief Medical Officer Dr Surekha Chopra said Dr Pradeep Bansal (60), who was the head of the department of community medicine at Mandi’s Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, breathed his last at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali.

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 31 million, death toll crosses 9.64 lakh

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 31 million, death toll crosses 9.64 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Priya Jaiswal and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Sushmita Panda, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @JaiswalPriya11 @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 30 million, including more than 945,000 fatalities. More than 21,797,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

        USA    7,004,768
        India    5,485,612
        Brazil   4,544,629
        Russia  1,103,399
        Colombia 765,076

     

  • Sep 21, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 31 million, death toll crosses 9.64 lakh

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 31 million, death toll crosses 9.64 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Priya Jaiswal and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Sushmita Panda, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @JaiswalPriya11 @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 30 million, including more than 945,000 fatalities. More than 21,797,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

        USA    7,004,768
        India    5,485,612
        Brazil   4,544,629
        Russia  1,103,399
        Colombia 765,076

     

Top News

Latest News

X