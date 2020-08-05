Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 18.6 million, including more than 704,000 fatalities. More than 11,931,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Also, the grand ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan is set to take place today. The Bhoomi Pujan is very likely to take place at 12:30 PM, while the foundation stone will be laid at 12:40 PM today. The prime minister will also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates from Ayodhya.

