Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2020 7:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 18.6 million, including more than 704,000 fatalities. More than 11,931,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Also, the grand ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan is set to take place today. The Bhoomi Pujan is very likely to take place at 12:30 PM, while the foundation stone will be laid at 12:40 PM today. The prime minister will also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates from Ayodhya. 

  • Aug 05, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    PM Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today

  • Aug 05, 2020 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today

    Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today; visuals from Saryu Ghat.

  • Aug 05, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 18.6 million, death toll crosses 7.04 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​​​ @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 18.6 million, including more than 704,000 fatalities. More than 11,913,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 4,813,647
    • Brazil 2,733,677
    • India 1,804,702
    • Russia 850,870
    • South Africa 511,485

