Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.7 million, including more than 312,000 fatalities. More than 1,810,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2020 8:44 IST
coronavirus breaking news
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.7 million, including more than 312,000 fatalities. More than 1,810,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 17

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 17, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • Canada approves first clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine 
    • Saudi Arabia launches automated sterilization gate for vehicles
    • LA offers testing to all residents
    • People in Wuhan fear extensive COVID-19 testing will trigger infections
    • Nintendo announces a jump in profits amid the pandemic
    • Babies born to surrogate mothers stranded in Ukraine
  • May 17, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons LIVE to boost immunity, maintain healthy body

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons for children to maintain healthy body. Watch here ​

  • May 17, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Brazil becomes world’s fourth biggest hotspot

    The Latin American nation surpassed Spain and Italy, once epicenters of the pandemic, in number of confirmed cases as it reported 14,919 new infections on Saturday, taking the total over 233,000.

  • May 17, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases exceed 50,000

    Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases reached 52,016, with the registration of 2,840 new infections, health authorities said. The health ministry tweeted on its Twitter account on Saturday that ten more died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 302, and 1,797 individuals recovered, bringing the accumulated number of recoveries to 23,666, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, recently said that the coronavirus would reshape the global commercial shape, the Saudi Press Agency reported Friday. He said that the virus outbreak would be followed by radical changes in various concepts of global trade.

  • May 17, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 1,810,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.7 million, including more than 312,000 fatalities. More than 1,810,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 90,113
    Italy- 31,763
    Spain- 27,563
    France- 27,625
    United Kingdom- 34,466
    Belgium - 9,005

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 85,900-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 2,752

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X