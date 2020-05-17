Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases reached 52,016, with the registration of 2,840 new infections, health authorities said. The health ministry tweeted on its Twitter account on Saturday that ten more died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 302, and 1,797 individuals recovered, bringing the accumulated number of recoveries to 23,666, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, recently said that the coronavirus would reshape the global commercial shape, the Saudi Press Agency reported Friday. He said that the virus outbreak would be followed by radical changes in various concepts of global trade.