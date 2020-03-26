Image Source : AP Iraq confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry has confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 30 new cases, bringing the total number of the infected to 346.

The new cases included nine in the capital Baghdad, six in Sulaimaniyah, four in Karbala and Najaf each, two in Erbil and Muthanna each, and one in provinces of Basra, Kirkuk and Diwaniyah each, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

So far, a total of 346 cases have been confirmed in the country, of whom 29 have died and 89 others recovered, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities took several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including imposing a nationwide curfew until March 28.

To help Iraq cope with the spread of COVID-19, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Baghdad on March 7.

They are working with their Iraqi counterparts in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has largely been under control in China through a nationwide campaign since late January.

