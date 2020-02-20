Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus infects more than 75,000 people globally. List of countries and deaths reported

Coronavirus infects more than 75,000 people globally. List of countries and deaths reported

Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.  

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2020 15:28 IST
FILE
Image Source : AP

FILE

Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

LATEST FIGURES

  • Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10
  • Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
  • Singapore: 84
  • South Korea: 51, 1 death
  • Thailand: 35
  • Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death
  • Malaysia: 22
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Germany: 16
  • United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
  • Australia: 14
  • France: 12 cases, 1 death
  • United Kingdom: 9
  • United Arab Emirates: 9
  • Canada: 8
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • India: 3
  • Italy: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Iran: 2
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1
  • Egypt: 1

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News