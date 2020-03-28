Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
Day-to-day shenanigans in times of coronavirus around the globe | Photos

In the times of coronavirus, though millions of people are staying home from school or work, those who must continue to use trains, streetcars and buses are doing what they can to minimize the risk. 

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2020 11:15 IST
Image Source : AP

In this March 13, 2020, file photo, a nurse works in the room of a patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19 have raised concern in the U.S. since widespread infection at the Kirkland facility led to dozens of deaths.

In the times of coronavirus, though millions of people are staying home from school or work, those who must continue to use trains, streetcars, and buses are doing what they can to minimize the risk. Even in normal times, public transportation is an easy place to get sick: Commuters jostle each other, breathe the same air in packed subways, grasp the same straps for support and grab the same escalator handrails. However, in the current times such instances can be fatal. 

Indiatvnews.com brings to you photos from around the world showing the impact of coronavirus: 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Image Source : AP

A volunteer disinfects a passenger bus as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

 

Image Source : AP

Soldiers stand in formation before disinfecting wagons for the new coronavirus at the central train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where trains connect cities within the state, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

 

Image Source : AP

A worker in protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a passenger car amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak, at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

 

Image Source : AP

People wearing protective masks as a precaution against a new virus ride in an electric cart at a train station in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

 

Image Source : AP

A subway customer uses a tissue to protect her hand while holding onto a pole as COVID-19 concerns drive down commuters, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Image Source : AP

A bus driver wears a face mask at a bus stop near Rome's Termini station, March 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 

Image Source : AP

Two passenger wearing protective masks sit inside a train in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

 

Image Source : AP

A man wearing a face mask travels by train in Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

 

Image Source : AP

A passenger walks on an escalator in a near empty train station in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

 

Image Source : AP

Commuters wear face masks inside a bus in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Image Source : AP

A child wears a protective mask and gloves in the subway system due to COVID-19 concerns, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 

Image Source : AP

A commuter in the metro wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

 

Image Source : AP

Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 

Image Source : AP

A commuter wears a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, inside an almost empty subway car in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

 

Globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are nearing 6 lakh mark whereas over 27,000 have been reported till date. Meanwhile, COVID-19 confirmed cases in India has crossed 800-mark including 19 deaths. India is under a 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 urged people to stay indoors as it is the only way to contain the virus.

