3 worst affected European countries witness declining COVID-19 death rate

In what comes as a piece of good news amidst all the gloom and sorrow in the times of coronavirus, 3 worst impacted European countries have started to show signs of hope. COVID-19 death rate in Italy, Spain and France has been on a gradual decline suggesting that the worst might yet be over for these countries.

As of April 7, coronavirus has infected over 1.35 million people across the globe while killing almost 75,000. Over half a million of these cases have been reported from European countries along with 47,741 deaths. Italy (15,889), Spain (12,418), France (8,078), United Kingdom (4,934), Netherlands (1,651), Belgium (1,447) and Germany (1,434) have all had to resort to major lockdowns and travel restriction because of the growing cases.

After a month of being on the rise, the death rate in 3 of these countries with most deaths has been on a downwards trend.

SPAIN COVID-19 Decline

With 136,675 cases and 13,341 deaths, Spain has the most number of cases of any European country and second most deaths after Italy. Over 40,000 of these people in Spain have recovered after contracting COVID-19. The number of new coronavirus cases in Spain has been in decline since April 1 when the country saw 8,195 new COVID-19 cases to April 6, with about 5,000. Similarly, the number of new deaths in Spain has also been on the decline since April 2 when the country saw 961 deaths in a period of 24 hours to April 6 with 700 deaths in the same time frame.

ITALY COVID-19 Decline

Italy was the first European country to bear the full brunt of COVID-19 outbreak. With 132,547 cases, Italy has the second most number of cases in Europe and the most deaths -- 16, 523. The new cases in Italy have been on the decline in the last few days as well. On March 28 Italy saw around 6,000 new COVID-19 cases compared to April 6 when the country saw little over 3,500. The death rate in the country has fallen as well. In the last week of March, Italy experienced an average of 850-900 deaths per day while in the last 2 days it has seen 525 and 636 deaths.

FRANCE COVID-19 Decline

While France (98,010) might be fourth in the top European countries as far as the number of cases are concerned with Germany just crossing the 100,000 barrier, it is far ahead of Germany as far as deaths are concerned with 8,911 deaths. France saw a spike of over 23,000 cases on April 3 after which the number of cases has considerably come down. On April 6, France saw little over 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Similarly, the death toll in the country has also been on the downward trend. On April 2, France reported over 1,300 deaths and in the last two days that figure has come down to 500 and 800 respectively.

