COVID-19 survivour charged whopping Rs 8.5 crore for hospital treatment; bill printed in 181 pages

A 70-year-old man who survived coronavirus was billed Rs 8.5 crore ($1.1 million) by the hospital. Michael Flor, who was admitted to a hospital in US' northwestern city of Seatle received a bill that was 181-page long.

Flor is being dubbed as the longest hospitalised COVID-19 patient after he spends 62 days in Swedish Medical Center in Seatle. His condition was grave and he was unconscious for the most part of his stay in the hospital.

"Flor, who came so close to death in the spring that a night-shift nurse held a phone to his ear while his wife and kids said their final goodbyes, is recovering nicely these days at his home in West Seattle. But his heart almost failed a second time when he got the bill from the health care odyssey the other day," the Seattle Times reported.

The total tab for his tryst with the coronavirus was $1.1 million. $1,122,501.04, to be exact. All in one bill that’s more like a book because it runs to 181 pages.

Because of his medical insurance, Flor might not have to pay much of it.

“I feel guilty about surviving,” he told Seattle Times. “There’s a sense of ‘why me?’ Why did I deserve all this? Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

Coronavirus cases in US have surged past 2 million while it is also the only country to suffer from over 100,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

