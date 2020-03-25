Global COVID-19 death toll surges past 20,000; Spain surpasses China in fatalities

Image Source : AP A patient, center, is transferred to a medicalised hotel during the COVID-19 outbreak in Madrid, Spain. The coronavirus is winning a war of attrition waged against health care workers throughout the world but more so in Spain, where necessary equipment to shield them from contagion and enough testing kits for the new virus have been lacking for weeks. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

The global COVID-19 death toll has surged past 20,000 in under 3 months of the existence of the disease. With over 435,000 cases, coronavirus has spread across the lengths and breadths of the world. The virus that originated in China now has killed thousands in different corners of the planet. Apart from the medical aspect of it, the bearing on the financial apparatus of the world has also been immense.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns have brought life to a standstill in most of the countries around the world. Cities like London, Milan, New York, Melbourne and even New Delhi and Mumbai are reeling from the measures that local governments have taken to combat the growing threat of coronavirus.

In India, the number of cases reported is closing in on 600 with 10 casualties.

Top 10 countries with highest COVID-19 death toll